Sugerman, Jerry Michael

August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene Davies Sugerman; dear brother and brother-in-law of Carol Axelrod (the late Jack); our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Monday, 26th at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Please call 361-0622 for time of service. Jerry was a revered member of the Missouri conservation community. Memorial contributions preferred to the , 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132. Visit

