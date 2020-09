Tanner, Jerry V.

Monday, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Tanner; loving father of Gerald V., Jr. (Kathleen), Joan M. (Daniel McMichael), John J. (Evelyn) and William P. (Laura) Tanner; dear grandfather of Caroline Tanner, Behailu McMichael, Emma and Ian Tanner; dear step-grandfather of Nadia McMichael and Emmy Nance.

Services: Private services were held. Memorials to the Peregrine Society appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.