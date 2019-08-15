Jerry W. Cierpiot (1943 - 2019)
  • "Michelle, and Family... I am so sorry to hear of your dads..."
    - Pam Goslik
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Memorial Chapel Church
587 Lewis Rd
Eureka , MO
Cierpiot, Jerry W.

Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Vicki Cierpiot (nee Cox); dearest father of Michelle (Sonny) Costa; dear grandfather of Amy, A.J. and Vince Costa; brother of Janet (Bill) Lampe and the late Emil D. Cierpiot, Tommy (Betty) Cierpiot and Mary Lou Henry; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Cierpiot was a firefighter for West Overland for 25 years and served during the Vietnam War in the Army.

Services: Memorial Visitation Saturday, August 17, 2-6 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh. Service Sunday, August 18, 11 a.m. at Lewis Memorial Chapel Church, 587 Lewis Rd., Eureka 63025. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri or to Backstoppers.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
