Diekroeger, Jerry W. Sr.
83, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol Jean (nee Schweitzer); loving father of James R. Diekroeger, Julie A. (Glen) Goss, and the late Jerry W. Diekroeger, Jr.; dear grandfather of Sydney (Dan) Pogue; Nick, Mark, AJ, and Lexie Diekroeger; and Grant and Lauren Goss; dear brother of Charles W. Diekroeger and the late Tom Diekroeger.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dwight Davis Tennis Center, 5620 Grand Dr., St. Louis, MO 63112. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019