McElroy, Jerry W.

82, passed Saturday, July 18, 2020 following complications due to Parkinson's disease diagnosed in 2015. He leaves his wife of nearly 58 years, Lucille M. (Wirth) McElroy; son, Craig A. (Jacque) McElroy; two grandchildren; other family & friends.

Services: Peace Lutheran Church, 737 Barracksview Rd. (63125) Wed., July 22nd-Visitation from 8:30 a.m. until time of Service at 10a.m. Interment: St. Trinity Cemetery