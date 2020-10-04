Craig, Jerry Walker

12/2/1934 - 9/23/2020.

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was a longtime resident of Ellisville. He is survived by is son Jeff (Patty), daughter Peggy (Bob), brother Paul (Kathy) sister-in-law Conita and Dick Shoulders, Pam and John Corrona and preceded in death by his wife Armynta, parents Orval and Edith Craig. Jerry taught Engineering Graphic Design at Washington University for 58.5 years. Published 17 textbooks on Engineering Graphics. Corvette enthusiast, racer, sailor and amateur radio operator.

As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.