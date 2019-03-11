|
Sensmeyer, Jerrylene Jerry (nee Elking), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland Sensmeyer; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) and Rick (Nancy) Sensmeyer and Debbie (Tony) Maniscalli;cherished grandmother of Kristen (John) Ellegood, Brooke Sensmeyer, Brittany (Nathan) Thompson, Joshua Sensmeyer, Christopher (Camille) Sensmeyer, Matthew (Emily) Sensmeyer, Michael Maniscalli, Nicole (Jacob) Zadina, and Eric Maniscalli and great-grandmother of Bradley, Jamie, Dylan, Alyssa, Krystina, Mason, Brayden, Bennett, Amelia, Andrew, August and Lucy; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wednesday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019