Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Jerrylene "Jerry" Sensmeyer

Jerrylene "Jerry" Sensmeyer Obituary
Sensmeyer, Jerrylene Jerry (nee Elking), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland Sensmeyer; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) and Rick (Nancy) Sensmeyer and Debbie (Tony) Maniscalli;cherished grandmother of Kristen (John) Ellegood, Brooke Sensmeyer, Brittany (Nathan) Thompson, Joshua Sensmeyer, Christopher (Camille) Sensmeyer, Matthew (Emily) Sensmeyer, Michael Maniscalli, Nicole (Jacob) Zadina, and Eric Maniscalli and great-grandmother of Bradley, Jamie, Dylan, Alyssa, Krystina, Mason, Brayden, Bennett, Amelia, Andrew, August and Lucy; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wednesday, March 13, 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorials to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019
