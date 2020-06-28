Jesse Thomas Yates
Yates, Jesse Thomas

age 89, passed away on June 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Marlyne; parents, Charles Thomas and Kathleen Yates; and son, Ernest W. Yates. He is survived by son, Tommy A. (Diane D.) Yates of O'Fallon, IL, grandson, Trevor A. Yates, and step-granddaughter, DiRon Jefferson-Hunt. Memorials may be sent to the Leukemia Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation, or charity of your choice. For addition memorial information please follow link to

stlouiscremation.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
