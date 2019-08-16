Gump, Jessica

55, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Pete Gump for 23 years. Loving mother of George and Emily Gump; cherished daughter of Nathan and the late Norma Hartman; dear sister of Melinda (Howard) Yard; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

After a courageous 15 year battle with ALS, Jessica maintained a positive spirit and was very strong willed. She was devoted to her family. Among her greatest achievements were her children. Jessica will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - Dardenne, 7701 Hwy N., (Dardenne Prairie). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the ALS Association under the team name "J Walkers".

