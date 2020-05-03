Or Copy this URL to Share

Boekenheide, Jewell H. (nee Helm) Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Harold Boekenheide; loving mother and mother-in-law of Linda and the late Robert Gronemeyer and the late Edward Boekenheide; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: A private burial with memorial service, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucas UCC appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel





