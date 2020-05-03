Jewell H. Boekenheide
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jewell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boekenheide, Jewell H. (nee Helm) Monday, April 27, 2020, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Harold Boekenheide; loving mother and mother-in-law of Linda and the late Robert Gronemeyer and the late Edward Boekenheide; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: A private burial with memorial service, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucas UCC appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved