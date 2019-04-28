|
Marsh, Jill Carlson passed away, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late James Kercheval Marsh; dear adopted daughter of the late Harry and Avis Carlson (nee Dungan); loving mother of Barbara (Karl) Buechler and David (Janet) Marsh; proud grandmother of David Dawson (Nicole) Marsh and Nicole Elizabeth (Adam) Sanders; dear sister of Eric Carlson; sister-inlaw, aunt, great aunt and friend to many. We would like to thank the staff of St. Andrew's at Francis Place for the outstanding love and care they provided to Jill during her time there. We appreciate all that you have done. Services: All services will be held privately. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home - Eureka. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019