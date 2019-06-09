Jill Downs

St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO
63103
(314)-241-8844
Downs, Jill of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 89. Jill was the beloved daughter of Jack and Alice McDonald; devoted wife of the late Robert E. Downs; dear mother of Christopher (Judi) Downs, Teresa (Van) Griffin, and the late Jack Downs; cherished grandmother of Candace Downs, Maureen (Bill) Downs-Benefield, Kevin (Annie) Downs, and Alex Griffin; great-grandmother of Braden Becker; and sister and sister-in-law of the late Donna and the late Hugh Strickland. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Downs. Jill was also a loving aunt, and friend to many, and will be miss dearly by all who knew her. Jill was a longtime member of the PEO International. She had a love for horses, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, but she mostly loved spending time with her family, and attending all of her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Services: The family is being served by St. Louis Cremation, 2135 Chouteau, St. Louis, MO 63103, where a memorial service will be held, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM. Memorial Contributions may be made through the PEO Foundation to the Jill McDonald Downs Scholarship Fund.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
