Hays, Jim age 78, of O'Fallon, Missouri cruised away to heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born in Illinois on July 30, 1940. Jim was a Carpenter and retired from General Motors. He was married to Tina Hays. Jim is survived by his Wife, Tina M Hays of O Fallon, MO; Children, Randy Hays, Brian Hays, Tobey Hays, Darin Hays, Lindsay Schreacke, Rob Hynes, and Mark Hynes; Siblings, Mike Hays, and Donna Hays; dozens of grandkids and greatgrandkids; along with many other family members and friends. Additionally, Jim leaves behind his son, 1949 Ford Pickup, and daughter, 1949 Ford Coupe. He was preceded in death by his Sister, Judy Hays; and his other daughter, 1957 Chevy. Services: Interment will be private. To share a memory of Jim or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 21, 2019