Meyer, Jinia

age 102, on Wed., June 24, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Ivan Meyer; dearest mother of David and Jinia; grandmother of Bryn, Shannon, Lauren, Tristan and Erin; great-grandmother of Ian.

Services: Graveside service at Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL on Saturday, 6/27, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity. A KUTIS SO. CO. SERVICE.