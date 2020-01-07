|
|
Lange, Jo Ann C.
(nee Voss) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert C. Lange; loving mother of Kellie (Jay) Jackson; adoring grandmother of Emily Jackson; dear sister of Mary (the late Ray) Heib, Tom (Maggie) Voss and Shirley (Mark) Turner; dear sister-in-law of Theresa (Ray) Izo, Marilyn Lange, Carol Axley and the late Clara Holt; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, January 9, 9:00 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020