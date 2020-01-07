St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann C. Lange

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann C. Lange Obituary

Lange, Jo Ann C.

(nee Voss) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert C. Lange; loving mother of Kellie (Jay) Jackson; adoring grandmother of Emily Jackson; dear sister of Mary (the late Ray) Heib, Tom (Maggie) Voss and Shirley (Mark) Turner; dear sister-in-law of Theresa (Ray) Izo, Marilyn Lange, Carol Axley and the late Clara Holt; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, January 9, 9:00 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now