Jo Ann Sengl (1939 - 2019)
Sengl, Jo Ann (nee Faulkner), of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving wife of Eugene D. Sengl; beloved daughter of the late Dixie and Walter Faulkner; devoted mother of Craig (Mary) Sengl, and Keith (Paula) Sengl; cherished grandmother of Jordyn Sengl, Max Sengl, Rachel Sengl, and Megan Sengl; sister-in-law, Joanne (Chuck) Schroll and Sharon Schneider. Services: Memorial Mass will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Prairie in the Small Chapel, 2083 Hanley Rd., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Interment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Jo's name to . Visit Baue.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
