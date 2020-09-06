Jo Gallagher

Gallagher, Jo

Mary Josephine (Schulte) Gallagher, 76, of Sayville NY passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 30, 2020 due to advanced dementia/Alzheimer's.

She was born to Joseph and Beatrice (Burke) Schulte on July 28, 1944 in St. Louis MO. (Mary) Jo graduated from Nerinx Hall and attended St. John's in Springfield, MO before receiving her nursing degree from Forest Park Community College in St. Louis. She married Neil Gallagher September 15, 1967. Jo lived a diverse and fulfilled life, from surgical nurse to actress to owner/proprietor of the internationally renowned Robert Schmidt Costumes to author of 2 published novels. Blessed with a gregarious nature, Jo made close friends wherever she was, and she was everywhere. From community theater at the Jewish Community Center in Cincinnati, OH, to church basement rehearsals for the Catholic Youth Council in St. Louis, to touring the country as Mrs. Claus for Hallmark, to Writers' Guild meetings in The Villages FL, Jo enriched the lives of everyone around her. She is survived by her husband Neil, her sons Rob (Marie) and Jerry, her granddaughter Karina, and her sister Mary Beatrice Dwyer. Due to the current health crisis, only a small, immediate-family-only gathering is possible, but please raise a glass/light a candle/take a moment of silence to help us honor Jo. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association to help find a cure for this horrible disease.