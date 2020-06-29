Jo Krummrich

Krummrich, Jo

(nee Suda), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen I. Krummrich; loving mother of Missy (Daniel) Rudolph, Kevin (Jennifer) Moore and Eric (Raejean) Krummrich; cherished grandmother of Josua (Lauren), Sean, Kyle (Mazie Jane), Nicholas, Emily, Cameron, Michael, Seth and Ashley; great-grandma of Colton, Riley, Amber and Arlo; dearest sister of Carlyne "Sis" Brown; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, July 2, 11:30 a.m. to St. David Catholic Church for a 12 noon Mass. Interment private J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m.