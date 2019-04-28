Meyer, Joan A. (nee Engler) of Arnold, MO Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Fri., April 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife for 58 years of Edward J. Meyer, Sr. Loving mother of Joan (Gary) McLarry, Edward (Michele) Meyer, Jr. and Robert Meyer. Dearest grandmother of Lauren (Gavin) Taylor, Benjamin McLarry and Erin McLarry. Dear great grandmother of Corbin and Caden Taylor. Our dear sister-inlaw, aunt, great aunt, godmother, cousin and dear friend. Services: Funeral from Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO on Mon., April 29 at 8:30 a.m. then to St. David Catholic Church for 9:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sun. from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Parkinson's Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019