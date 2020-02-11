|
|
Wecke, Joan A.
(nee Allen) Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman Wecke; loving mother of Rick (Patti), Matthew (Linda) and Christopher (Becky); dear gram of Abigail (Dave) Shelley, Alexander (Sarah), Christopher (Hannah), Steven (Katelyn) and Katherine (Matthew) Wecke; dear great-grandmother of Nora, Lila, Carter, Noah, Veda, Liam and Anna; our dear sister, aunt and friend to many.
Lifelong member of S.A.G.S.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, February 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mary and Joseph Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (dsagsl.org). Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020