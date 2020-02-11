St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary and Joseph Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Wecke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan A. Wecke Obituary

Wecke, Joan A.

(nee Allen) Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herman Wecke; loving mother of Rick (Patti), Matthew (Linda) and Christopher (Becky); dear gram of Abigail (Dave) Shelley, Alexander (Sarah), Christopher (Hannah), Steven (Katelyn) and Katherine (Matthew) Wecke; dear great-grandmother of Nora, Lila, Carter, Noah, Veda, Liam and Anna; our dear sister, aunt and friend to many.

Lifelong member of S.A.G.S.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, February 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mary and Joseph Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (dsagsl.org). Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now