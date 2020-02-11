Alspach, JoAn Alden

(nee Opp) departed this life peacefully at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 88 years. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, April 22, 1931, daughter of Edgar T. and Sarah Adeline (nee Alden) Opp. Beloved wife of Rev. Willis M. Alspach; loving mother of Ben (Janet), Scott (Susan) and Sarah (Michael Curley). Dear grandmother, grandmother-in-law, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, mentor and friend.

JoAn served as a librarian in the Lindbergh and Affton school districts for nearly twenty years. She also loved vocal music and had been a member of many church choirs since her collegiate days at Heidelberg College.

Services: A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at St. John's United Church of Christ (Mehlville). The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. John's UCC memorial fund.