Pisani, Joan Ann

March 7, 1936 – September 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Freda Currie and loving wife of the late Angelo Pisani, and the late Paul A. Rossmann. Joan is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Edward) Terneus and Cynthia (James) Schrader; her grandchildren, Angela (Kristopher) Engelmeyer, James (Aubrey) Schrader, Kristina Schrader, Melissa (Thomas) Spangler, Melanie (Robert) Stegeman, Michelle Schrader, and Kelly Schrader; and her great-grandchildren, Taylor Engelmeyer, Mallory Waller, Wesley Engelmeyer, Lily Schrader, Emma Stegeman, Alena 'Laney' Sherrod, Robert 'Red' Stegeman, Brandon Dennis and Gavin Dennis. Beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

Joan lived her life for her family. She loved to celebrate life in any way she could especially around the holidays. She is free now of everything that holds her to this life, while her loving spirit remains with us. We will remember her love and the joy she brought to us.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association.