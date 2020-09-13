1/
Joan Ann Pisani
1936 - 2020
Pisani, Joan Ann

March 7, 1936 – September 5, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Freda Currie and loving wife of the late Angelo Pisani, and the late Paul A. Rossmann. Joan is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Edward) Terneus and Cynthia (James) Schrader; her grandchildren, Angela (Kristopher) Engelmeyer, James (Aubrey) Schrader, Kristina Schrader, Melissa (Thomas) Spangler, Melanie (Robert) Stegeman, Michelle Schrader, and Kelly Schrader; and her great-grandchildren, Taylor Engelmeyer, Mallory Waller, Wesley Engelmeyer, Lily Schrader, Emma Stegeman, Alena 'Laney' Sherrod, Robert 'Red' Stegeman, Brandon Dennis and Gavin Dennis. Beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

Joan lived her life for her family. She loved to celebrate life in any way she could especially around the holidays. She is free now of everything that holds her to this life, while her loving spirit remains with us. We will remember her love and the joy she brought to us.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
314-298-1212 
September 11, 2020
A wonderful lady whom will be dearly missed!
Andrew Palazzolo
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
I truly loved this lady. She was the most sweetest and authentic person I have ever met. May God continue to bless her family.
Regina Walton
Friend
September 11, 2020
Our Condolences to Joan's family. It was our honor to know a lovely lady as Joan.
Unity Hospice
Kyla Chambers
Acquaintance
