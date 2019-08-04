St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
931 Lebanon Dr.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
931 Lebanon Dr.
View Map
Fiock, Joan C. (nee Garavalia), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Bill Fiock; loving daughter of the late Caesar and Louise Garavalia; dear and best friend of Sharon and John Putzel; dear aunt of Jenna and Jamie and Godmother of Jenna Brandon; our dearest relative and friend to many. Joan was a Nurse Practitioner for the City of St. Louis Health Department, where she worked in the School Health Services for over 35 years. She also volunteered at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Services: Memorial visitation at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral (931 Lebanon Dr. 63104) Saturday, August 10, from 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Mass time at 11:00 a.m. Joan gifted her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Raymond's Scholarship Fund or Cardinal Glennon Footprints appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
