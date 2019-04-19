|
Hirner, Joan C. (nee Krysl), August 27, 1931 Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Survived by her husband of over 59 years, Robert Joseph Hirner, her children; Daniel Robert (Mary L. Marshall) Hirner, Mary Michele Shelly Bernier and Gregory Michael (Catherine Marie, nee Stolze) Hirner, grandchildren; Christina Marie (Andrew) McCune (nee Hirner), Melissa Kathryn (Carson) Cathcart (nee Hirner), Amy Elizabeth Hirner, Derek Michael, Gabrielle Michele, Alexandria Michele and Matthew Michael Bernier and Zachary Michael Hirner; dear mother-in-law of the late Kathryn Hirner (nee McKibben); dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend to many. Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126) Monday, April 22, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org) appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019