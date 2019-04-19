St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Joan C. Hirner

Joan C. Hirner Obituary
Hirner, Joan C. (nee Krysl), August 27, 1931 Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Survived by her husband of over 59 years, Robert Joseph Hirner, her children; Daniel Robert (Mary L. Marshall) Hirner, Mary Michele Shelly Bernier and Gregory Michael (Catherine Marie, nee Stolze) Hirner, grandchildren; Christina Marie (Andrew) McCune (nee Hirner), Melissa Kathryn (Carson) Cathcart (nee Hirner), Amy Elizabeth Hirner, Derek Michael, Gabrielle Michele, Alexandria Michele and Matthew Michael Bernier and Zachary Michael Hirner; dear mother-in-law of the late Kathryn Hirner (nee McKibben); dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend to many. Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126) Monday, April 22, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org) appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
