|
|
Gillardi, Joan D.
(nee Walsh), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Gillardi. Dear mother of Karen (Michael) Schmidt, Timothy (Ann) Gillardi and Richard (Sharon) Gillardi. Grandmother of Christopher (Jessica) Schmidt, Amy Schmidt, Abigail Gillardi, Rachel Gillardi, Angie (Mike) Marty, Emily Gillardi, Matthew (Amanda) Gillardi. Great grandmother of Evan, Miles, Adeline, Donovan and Remington. Sister of Richard (Maxine) Walsh, Pat (Joe) Chorzel and Peg (the late Charles) Signorelli. Cousin of Madelon Zoeller. Our dear aunt, great aunt and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 9:15 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019