Gordon, Joan Delaine (nee Mouser) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Gordon; loving mother of Kathryn Gordon, Michael Gordon, Theresa (Martin) Vasquez, MaryJo (Steven Growcock) Gordon, Margaret (Steve) Gordon, James (Christine) Gordon and Paul (Karyn) Gordon; dear sister of Mildred Jacquinot (late William) Hawkins and the late Wilda Yvonne (late Donald) Brown; our loving grandmother, great- grandmother, sister-inlaw, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, April 12th 10:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave.; Shrewsbury, MO 63119. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. If desired, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to St. Louis Area Foodbank. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019