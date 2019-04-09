Joan Delaine Gordon

Gordon, Joan Delaine (nee Mouser) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Gordon; loving mother of Kathryn Gordon, Michael Gordon, Theresa (Martin) Vasquez, MaryJo (Steven Growcock) Gordon, Margaret (Steve) Gordon, James (Christine) Gordon and Paul (Karyn) Gordon; dear sister of Mildred Jacquinot (late William) Hawkins and the late Wilda Yvonne (late Donald) Brown; our loving grandmother, great- grandmother, sister-inlaw, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, April 12th 10:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave.; Shrewsbury, MO 63119. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. If desired, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to St. Louis Area Foodbank. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
