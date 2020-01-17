Joan Dowling Corning

Corning, Joan Dowling

93, Passed away peacefully January 13, 2020. Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Paul Corning. She was preceded in death by her siblings Gregory Dowling, Dorothy Dowling Closs, Helen Dowling Kuehn, John J. Dowling Jr., and Mary Jane Dowling Quinlivan. She is survived by many nieces and nephews to whom she was a loving and caring aunt.

A special thank you to all of her caregivers at Laclede Grove.

Services: A memorial mass will be celebrated 10:00 am , Saturday, January 18th at the Church of the Little Flowed. Interment private. In lieu flowers memorial donations can be made to the Little Flower Church or . Online condolences at Ambrusterchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
