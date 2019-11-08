St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Mattis Rd.
Joan E. Immethun

Joan E. Immethun Obituary

Immethun, Joan E.

(nee Walkenbach) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Immethun; dear mother of Greg (Cheryl), Jerry (Joan) Immethun, Cyndi (Jerry) Hennekes and Jennifer (Todd) Marchand; dear grandma of Nicole (Heath), Vicki (Daniel), Kylie (David), Charlie (Sara Hollis), Katie (Zak), Roni (fiance Josh Adams), Kristi, Justin, Logan and Brayden; dear great-grandma of 9; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Monday, November 11, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
