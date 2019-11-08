|
|
Immethun, Joan E.
(nee Walkenbach) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Immethun; dear mother of Greg (Cheryl), Jerry (Joan) Immethun, Cyndi (Jerry) Hennekes and Jennifer (Todd) Marchand; dear grandma of Nicole (Heath), Vicki (Daniel), Kylie (David), Charlie (Sara Hollis), Katie (Zak), Roni (fiance Josh Adams), Kristi, Justin, Logan and Brayden; dear great-grandma of 9; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Monday, November 11, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis Rd.) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019