Marshall, Joan E.

(nee Petschel) of Burr Ridge IL; beloved wife of the late Albert P. Marshall; loving mother of Philip (Ellyn), Albert (Janice), & Leslie; proud grandmother of Katharine & Sophia; dear sister of Patricia (the late Gene) Mohan, the late Mary Catherine Petschel, & the late Clemens (the late Mary) Petschel; dearest aunt and cousin of many, Joan will be dearly missed. Joan was devoted to raising her three children. Later in life, she returned to work at Marshall Fields, where she retired after 25 years.

Services: Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for funeral prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, January 27 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass 11 a.m. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name to the National Shrine & Museum of St. Therese (https://saint-therese.org/support-the-national-shrine-and-museum-of-st-therese/) or Mount Grace Convent & Chapel, 1438 E. Warne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107, are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com