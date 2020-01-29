|
|
Slay, Joan E.
(nee Schadlbauer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Lily Schadlbauer and sister Jean Westrich. Beloved wife of the late Eugene P. "Gene" Slay for over 58 years; devoted mother to seven children, Jeanne, Gary (Laura), Guy (Bob), Glen (Carla), Jill Garlich (Jeff), Janet Westphal (Matt) and Jeff; adoring "Grandma Joanie" to twelve grandchildren, Gary, Jacob and Natalie Slay, Kayla, Olivia and Glen Slay, Joanie, Julia and Jeffrey Garlich and Alex, Sabrina and Anthony Rallo; loving mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.
Known as "sweet Joan" to all that knew her, Joan embodied kindness, warmth and grace. Always smiling, Joan's beauty radiated from the inside out. We will cherish her memory in our hearts and miss her forever.
Services: Visitation Fri., Jan. 31, 5:00-8:30 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass Sat., Feb. 1st at 10 a.m. - St. Raphael the Archangel Church, 6040 Jamieson, 63109.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gene Slay's Girls and Boys Club, 2524 S. 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63104 www.Gsgbcstl.org See boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020