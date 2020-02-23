Nieman, Joan F.

(nee Bernard) Our Beautiful mother, grandma, great-grandma, died on Tuesday, February 4th 2020 surrounded by her children and family. Mom was born November 23, 1935 in the neighborhood of Soulard in St. Louis and raised in Brentwood, MO to the late George and Helen Bernard, sister of Charmaine (George) Freeman and the late Beverly (Jim) Skekelton. Beloved wife of the late Harry D. Nieman for 57 years. They had a marriage of commitment, humor and a pure happiness for each other; she truly loved and missed him daily. She was a nurturing, calming and supportive mother to her five children and spouses, Harry Dennis (Karin), Carolyn (Chuck) Coyne, Joanie Barbero, Joseph, Michael (Kelly ). Grandma was incredibly proud and loved each and every one of her grand and great-grandchildren, Danny (Katie), Johnny, Michael Barbero, Lizzie (Mike) Lonero, Sara (Matt) Frankum, Dr. Charlie Coyne MD. (Elizabeth) Carrie (Brad) Peters and Kit Coyne, Sam, Loren and Amaanda Nieman, Peter, Brendan and Ellie Nieman, Luc Bettaieb, Dominic, Lucia, Sofia Rocco and Geno Lonero, Owen and Charlotte Peters, Harry, Benny and Molly Frankum, Alaynah Johnson and Jacob Barbero.

Joan attended Brentwood High School, a graduate of the class of 1953, staying active and involved in the alumni reunions. Mom was a homemaker; as her children grew up, she had a variety of occupations from a donut shop cashier to a market research agency taking surveys and preparing chicken wings, samples, to handing out free packs of cigarettes at Lambert Airport , and as a bookkeeper for Guaranteed Freight Company. She loved getting out and interacting with people. Although she was in no way a materialistic person, she lived in a beautiful home. She loved to entertain upcoming holiday parties,Thanksgivings, Christmas to annual New Year Eve and Super Bowl celebrations for family and friends and she loved to sit out on her front porch for those unplanned neighbor get-together outings at a moments notice. There was always an open door policy, all were welcome.She was a great host; there always enough food and drink. She once stated she would rather live in a house full of action and festivities than living in a show place. Mom was an effective listener and loved to gossip, she loved people, she had that special gift of gab, with a sip of diet coke and her ash tray near by she was a content person. She easily made lifelong friends with many people, especially Betty and Dave Hastie, whom she loved dearly. Including our dad they all shared in her joy of dining out several times a week and venturing off to different adventures from shopping at Syms to watching live parades. She and dad loved to travel; that included trips to Chicago , Las Vegas, to Maui, Hawaii and a couple of cruises. She was a well liked person by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held February 24th (Monday) at Blessed Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church at 4 p.m. following a celebration of Joan's life at Vincenzos restaurant located in downtown Ferguson, MO. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations be applied to Blessed Theresa of Calcutta School in care of School Principal/Education Fund and our Backstoppers of St. Louis. Mom chose to donate her body to St. Louis U.university for medical research .