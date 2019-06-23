Sisco, Joan F. (nee Narzinski) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., June 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of Virginia and the late Frank Narzinski; dearest mother of Michelle Shelley Milla (David) Gray, Jamie (Rob) Bull, Beth Parisi (fiance' Jason Poole) and the late Tammy (survived by Jim) Redwine; loving Nana of 8 and great-grandmother of 1; dear sister of Dan (Marsha) Narzinski, Paul (Marian) Narzinski, Anne (Sam) Henderson, Catherine (Don) Yucius, Matt (Terri) Narzinski, Jeff (Julie) Narzinski, Amy Jo (Scott) Love. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Joan lived and worked most of her life in St. Louis. Her passion for people and animals was evident in her more than 20 years serving as Director of Guest Services at the St. Louis Zoo. Joan was selfless in her actions, creative in her endeavors and her bright outlook in life was admired. She was a beautiful woman whose sweet spirit lingers in the large family she leaves behind. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, June 25, from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary