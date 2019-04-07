Joan Fick

Fick, Joan (nee Walsh), Baptized Into The Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Franklin J. Fick, Jr.; dear mother of Franklin (Pauline), Peter (Linda), Philip, Robin Osborne (Alan), Matthew (the late Mary Jo), Alison Hoglan (the late Gregory), Victoria, and the late Damian Fick; dear grandmother of 25 including the late Mary Jo Ryan Trokey and Erin Osborne; dear sister of the late John K. Walsh; dear great-grandmother of 21 including the late Taylor Rose Trokey; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend. Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be at All Saints Catholic Church, 6403 Clemens Ave. Visitation on Thurs. April 11 from 2-6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held on Fri. April 12 at 9 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or contributions to All Saints Catholic Church appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
