Belfiore, Joan Frances Joan F. (Verstringer) Belfiore, 80, of Henley, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 16, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Nieters) Verstringer. Joan was a 1956 graduate of St. Francis DeSales High School in St. Louis. On October 8, 1960, Joan was united in marriage in St. Louis, to Anthony Belfiore, Jr., who passed away May 14, 2018. Joan loved going out to eat, enjoyed her quarterly Card Club outings with her girlfriends, working out at the Health Plex, watching cooking shows, and reading. when she had the opportunity. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Joan is also survived by two sons: Anthony Belfiore, III (wife Donna) of Henley; Jeffrey E. Belfiore (wife Tamera) of House Springs; one sister: Dorothy Schenk (Richard) of Ellisville; sisterin-law: Norma Belfiore of St. Charles; brother-in law: Joseph Belfiore of O?Fallon; sister-in law: Rose Schnitzer of St. Louis County; four grandchildren: Kathy Ann Belfiore, Nicholas Anthony Belfiore (wife Marie), Vincent Anthony Belfiore, and Thaddeus Salender, Jr. (wife Shannon); great grand-daughter: Josephine Belfiore and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her husband: Anthony Belfiore, Jr.; parents: Edward and Helen Verstringer; two brothers-in law: Frank Belfiore, Domiano Belfiore; sister in law Janet Belfiore and great grandson AJ (Anthony Joseph) Belfiore. Services: A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, with prayer service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home South County Chapels, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129 314-894-8444

