Halenkamp, Joan

(nee Clark), passed on Monday September 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George L Halenkamp, Jr.; dear mother of George L. Halenkamp III (Ann), Anne H Stream, and the late Joan V (Vicki) Halenkamp; dear sister of the late Thomas F Clark (Barbara) of Dayton, Ohio; dear grandmother of George L. IV, Christopher, Timothy, Katherine and Andrew Halenkamp, and Douglas, Joan Zinzer (Maxwell) and Philip Stream; dear great-grandmother of Addison and George V Halenkamp and David and Jonathan Ferri; dear aunt of Todd (Charlene), Steven (Ann), Martin (Leigh Ann) and Douglas Clark (Mary) and James (Diana), Anthony (Mary Joseph), Molly Martin (Steve Sexauer), John (Charlotte), Mary Helen Martin, the late Arthur and the late Lawrence Martin.

Services: Visitation 9-10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at St. Louis Abbey Church (St. Anselm Parish), 500 S. Mason Rd., St Louis, MO 63141. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10 at St. Louis Abbey Church (St Anselm Parish), 500 S. Mason Rd., St Louis, MO 63141. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Birthright Counseling, 3946 Lindell Blvd., St Louis, MO 63108, St Louis Abbey, or a charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
