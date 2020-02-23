Joan Helen Raburn

Raburn, Joan Helen

February the 6th at her home in Jefferson City, MO at the age of 96. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Louis and a son, John. She is survived by four children, Elizabeth Raburn of Freemont, CA; Patricia Raburn of New York, NY; Julie Raburn-Miller (Kermit Miller) and Amy Raburn, who both live in Jefferson City, MO. Joan is survived by 4 grandchildren, Maura, Bridget, Dan and Colin, along with 10 nieces and nephews. She will be missed by the feline members of her home-Otis, Wally, Andy & Pebbles.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be said on Sat., Feb. 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnate Word Parish 13416 Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
