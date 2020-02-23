Raburn, Joan Helen

February the 6th at her home in Jefferson City, MO at the age of 96. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Louis and a son, John. She is survived by four children, Elizabeth Raburn of Freemont, CA; Patricia Raburn of New York, NY; Julie Raburn-Miller (Kermit Miller) and Amy Raburn, who both live in Jefferson City, MO. Joan is survived by 4 grandchildren, Maura, Bridget, Dan and Colin, along with 10 nieces and nephews. She will be missed by the feline members of her home-Otis, Wally, Andy & Pebbles.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be said on Sat., Feb. 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnate Word Parish 13416 Olive Blvd. in Chesterfield.