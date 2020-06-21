Hulford, Joan

June 14, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and late Dorothine (nee Fitzgerald) Hulford, and precious sister of the late Sr. Maria Suzanne Hulford, O.P.; dear cousin, godmother and friend.

Services: Private interment in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael the Archangel Church at a later date. Memorials: Masses celebrated, or donations to The Dominican Sisters of Sparkill, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY 10976, or to St. Raphael the Archangel Church. May the angels lead her into paradise and welcome her home!

