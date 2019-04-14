Oldani, Joan Irene (nee Tabers), 83 years, Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Claude S. Oldani of 54 years; dearest mother of Denis, Christopher, Ronald, Claudia and John; loving mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma. Service Thursday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019