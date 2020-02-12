St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic church
Schnoring, Joan K.

(nee Marshall) Joan passed away from cancer on February 10, 2020, at the age of 85. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, St. Louis Batallion Fire Chief Richard and Margaret Marshall; married 64 years to Donald Schnoring; loving mother to Susan, Julie Schnoring and Barbara Helm; mother-in-law to Dr. Thomas Helm; she adored her grandchildren, Charles and Samantha Helm; sister of Gerry and husband George Jenkerson; sister-in-law to Thomas and Mary, James and Lee, Regina and the late George Roungon and Robert and Shirley Schnoring; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Joan retired from Charles Lewis Pump Company as a buyer for their M.F.G. Department after 21 years. She will be missed by her friends and family.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sat., Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic church, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Backstoppers and Mercy Health Foundation South appreciated. Visitation Fri. 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
