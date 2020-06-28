Gastreich, Joan L.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on June 18, 2020.
Loving mother of Vickie Jordan, Linda (Gary Havel) Richter and Frank (Julie) Bingham; cherished grandmother of Tara, Jessica, Bradley and Kelly and great-grandmother of Ryan and Jack.
Service: Memorial mass at St. Mark Catholic Church, on Wed., July 1, 10:00 am. Interment Private. Memorials to St. Mark Catholic School, appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.