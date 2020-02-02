Florida, Joan Lee
Passed away December 7th, 2019 after experiencing complications with her heart. Joan was a long time resident of St. Louis before moving to California. She was an amazing woman with so much love and kindness to share. Joan is survived by her brother, Edward McAllister (Pat); a son, Mark Edward Florida, and daughter, Suzanne Elizabeth (Florida) Houdeshell; grandchildren, Bradley, Jeni, Mark, Julie, Jessie, Megan, Caitlin, Ian and Graham; 15 great-grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Memorial to be determined.