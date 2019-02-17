St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Leighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Leighton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Leighton Obituary
Leighton, Joan (nee Ware), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Leighton; loving mother of Sherry (Bob) Barrett, Kim Leighton, and the late Chuck (Karen) Leighton; grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 12; sister of Norman (Pat) Ware, June (late John) Edwards, Don Ware, the late Jack (late Helene) Ware, the late Wayne (LaDonna) Ware. Services: Visitation Friday, February 22, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now