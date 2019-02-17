|
|
Leighton, Joan (nee Ware), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Leighton; loving mother of Sherry (Bob) Barrett, Kim Leighton, and the late Chuck (Karen) Leighton; grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 12; sister of Norman (Pat) Ware, June (late John) Edwards, Don Ware, the late Jack (late Helene) Ware, the late Wayne (LaDonna) Ware. Services: Visitation Friday, February 22, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019