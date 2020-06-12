JoAn Liebig

Liebig, JoAn

(nee Connet), joined her beloved late husband, John Henry Liebig in Heaven on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her devoted son Edward and daughter-in-law Libby, along with many nieces and nephews.

Services: A private visitation and funeral service will be attended by immediate family due to current gathering restrictions at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin. Private interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, Creve Coeur. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity International c/o Carter Work Project. Friends may sign the familys online guestbook at Schrader.com.