Bryan, Joan M. (nee Sehr), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 12, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Bryan, Jr.; dear mother of Kevin (Cheryl) Bryan, Bob (Sandy) Bryan, Steve Bryan, Christina (Andy) Smith and Jennifer (Anthony) Mueller; loving grandmother of Matthew and Molly Bryan, Ryan and Ethan Smith, Abigail, Gracie and Joshua Mueller; dearest sister of Patricia A. Barnes, the late Fred Bud (late Helen) Sehr and the late Antoinette Sweeney; special aunt of Janice (Dennis) Cocayne, Kathy (Keith) Langreder, James Scott (Nancy) Barnes and Lisa (Gary) Juenger; dear family friend of Keith Bakunas; our great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Thursday, May 16th, 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave.; Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, May 15th, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 5140 Daggett Ave. If desired, memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to The or the Kidney Foundation. www.calcaterrafuneral.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
