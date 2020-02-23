St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Joan Bueckendorf
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:15 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Ferguson Presbyterian Church
401 Darst Road
Ferguson, IL
Joan M. Bueckendorf EdD Obituary

Bueckendorf, EdD Joan M.

(nee Matthews), slept away to Jesus on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Richard Benach; loving mother of Randall (Mary) Bueckendorf, Gwen (Larry Duane) Bueckendorf and Elizabeth (Mark Roth) Beckett; proud grandmother of 7; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Joan graduated as the valedictorian from high school and received her doctorate degree in education/reading. She was very proud of the 30 years she spent at the Jennings School District. She served in many different capacities within the district, one of which was the Director of the Title One program.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., procession leaving from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service at Ferguson Presbyterian Church, 401 Darst Road, Ferguson, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
