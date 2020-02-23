|
|
Bueckendorf, EdD Joan M.
(nee Matthews), slept away to Jesus on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Richard Benach; loving mother of Randall (Mary) Bueckendorf, Gwen (Larry Duane) Bueckendorf and Elizabeth (Mark Roth) Beckett; proud grandmother of 7; dear sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Joan graduated as the valedictorian from high school and received her doctorate degree in education/reading. She was very proud of the 30 years she spent at the Jennings School District. She served in many different capacities within the district, one of which was the Director of the Title One program.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., procession leaving from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service at Ferguson Presbyterian Church, 401 Darst Road, Ferguson, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020