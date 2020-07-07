1/
Joan M. Herzog
Herzog, Joan M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Alvin and Margaret Herzog; dear sister of Jeanie (Ernie) DuPree, Diane Herzog and the late Norv, Al, Lue and Don Herzog. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, July 8, 9:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
8
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
