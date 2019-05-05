|
Kalafatich, Joan M. (nee Hanfeld) Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of John F. Kalafatich; dear mother of Christy Hughes, Michael J. (Chris) Kalafatich and the late Laurie (surviving James) Walker; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stray Rescue appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019