Joan M. Leaver
Leaver, Joan M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on June 6, 2020. Dear sister of Tom (Tammy), Tim (Judy) and the late Bob (Tracy survives) Leaver; dear daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Leaver; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church on Wed., June 10, 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Kutis South County service.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church
JUN
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
