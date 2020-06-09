Leaver, Joan M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on June 6, 2020. Dear sister of Tom (Tammy), Tim (Judy) and the late Bob (Tracy survives) Leaver; dear daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Leaver; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church on Wed., June 10, 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Kutis South County service.