Mungavin, Joan M.
(nee Chierek), Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Mungavin; dear mother of Jennifer Hoermann (Joshua Wann) and Edward Hoermann (Ashley Stine); dear step-mother of Colleen Carlton; dear grandmother of P.J., Poppy, Ellie, Teddy, Macklin, Auggie and King; dear daughter of Bernice and the late Stephen Chierek; dear sister of Timothy (Patty) Chierek, Michael (Gail) Chierek and Mary (Michael) Provaznik; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend, dog mother of Shabby.
Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sunday, January 5, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ALS Foundation appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020